Lane closures scheduled to begin on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Know before you go. Lane closures on the Poplar Street Bridge are scheduled to start tonight at 8 p.m. The work was postponed from last week because of cold weather. It was rescheduled to begin tonight at eight, weather permitting.

MoDOT officials have been off for the holiday. They'll be back this morning to decide whether or not to postpone the work again.

Eventually, eastbound traffic will be down to one lane as workers shift traffic to the two middle lanes, preparing for a year-long construction project.