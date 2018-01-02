× Man arrested for Christmas Day robbery in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man for allegedly robbing a person in a Creve Coeur business parking lot on Christmas Day.

According to Captain Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the robbery occurred at 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Olive Boulevard. The victim told police he was meeting an individual in the parking lot to sell merchandise.

The victim said when he presented the merchandise, the suspect pulled out a stun gun and discharged the weapon. The suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery, Romas said.

Creve Coeur police eventually identified and located the suspect, identified as Justin Thomas, and took him into custody. Police said Thomas confessed to the robbery.

Thomas was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He was jailed at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $75,000 bond.