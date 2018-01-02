× Open government advocates file suit against Greitens over use of app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – An organization that advocates for open government is asking a judge to bar Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff from using an app that deletes messages after they’re read.

In a lawsuit filed last month by an attorney for the Missouri Sunshine Project, attorney Ben Sansone claims the use of the Confide app by Greitens and his staff violates the state’s public records laws. The app deletes messages and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the lawsuit contends use of the app by elected officials and government employees not only violates open records laws but is an “affront” to open government and democratic traditions.

The governor’s spokesman did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday seeking response to the lawsuit.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch