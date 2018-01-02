Pay It Forward – Madison County benefits from Dream Home Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday spirit is alive and well in Madison County, IL. Sherry Gilleland is a local realtor and the founder of Dream Home Charities. She started out with a mission about 6 years ago to help the less fortunate in her area at Christmas time. She decided to fill a Trolley with toys and clothes for the needy. It was so successful that the following year she decided to fill a bus. Each year has been a huge success. The past couple of years she has been able to fill 2 semis with her Fill Santa’s Semis event in December to collect new toys, clothes and food for needy families and individuals. Her drive was held in early December and benefits

Sherry's motto has always been "Together We Can and Will Make a Difference". She received $500.00 from First Bank and our Pay it Forward Award.

If you would like to nominate a deserving individual for the Pay it Forward award, please click here.