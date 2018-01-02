Police and EMS personnel partner to check on homeless in bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – For the first time EMS professionals are joining police officers and they make their rounds to check on the homeless not in shelters overnight.

St. Louis police officer Larry Dampier said every night he checks on individuals who are out in these elements and not in shelters. With wind chill temperatures below zero Dampier said he needed medical professionals who could help determine if a person was suffering from frost bite or hypothermia.

The Director of Human Services for the city, Irene Agustin said people meet at the Biddle house around 5:30 p.m. and then are shuttles to other warming shelters and churches. She said this has been a collaborative effort with the city, winter outreach and other nonprofits, and with so many days of consecutively cold weather it is taking a toll on them.

Agustin said shelters are looking for things like hats, gloves, coats, blankets and coffee. If you have something to donate you can drop it off at the St. Patrick Center or call the housing help line at 314-802-5444.