× Seven traffic fatalities reported over New Year’s holiday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven traffic deaths across the state during the New Year’s holiday. Troopers also responded to far fewer crashes than last year.

According to Captain John Hotz, a state police spokesman, the MSHP defines the holiday counting period from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2018.

In the 2017-2018 New Year counting period, state police investigated 229 traffic accidents, which included 77 injuries. The 2016-2017 New Year counting period saw a reported 539 crashes and 302 injuries.

State police made 129 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 49 drug arrests over this recent New Year counting period. The year prior, state police recorded 103 DWI arrests and 67 drug arrests.

Three of the seven traffic deaths occurred in Troop C (the Weldon Spring area), two occurred in Troop E (the Poplar Bluff area), and one fatal crash in both Troop G (the Willow Spring area) and Troop H (the St. Joseph area).