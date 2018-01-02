Shameless crooks strikes south city coffee shop, owners offer reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A south St. Louis coffee shop is asking for the publics’ help to identifying 2 men who burglarized their business and carried off an entire safe full of money.

St. Louis police said the burglary happened overnight on December 28th to December 29th in the 1900 block of Withnell Avenue at the Shameless Grounds.

The owners said surveillance cameras they purchased and installed the day before the break-in caught the crooks rummaging inside the building at around 10:54 p.m. The video shows the suspects leave a short time later. They return at around 12:18 a.m. During that second entry, the two men somehow disabled the cameras and stole a safe containing $1,300.

At least one employee of Shameless reported recognizing one of the suspects as a customer who lived in the neighborhood with his mother.

Shameless is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the retrieval of the safe and its contents. ​