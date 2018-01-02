× U of Chicago cancer research program to include teachers

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago Public Schools teachers and students will research cancer next summer in a University of Chicago program.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the program is expanding to include teachers so they can share what they’ve learned with more students in their classrooms.

It’s called Chicago EYES on Cancer _ for Educators and Youth Enjoy Science. It’s intended to encourage students who are underrepresented in science courses to study the subject.

Minority, low-income and disabled students and those who are the first in their families to have a chance to attend college are paid for eight-week laboratory sessions for two consecutive summers. They conduct biomedical research alongside a mentor faculty member.

Chicago schools officials are encouraging advanced science-class teachers to apply. It’s funded in part by a National Cancer Institute grant.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune