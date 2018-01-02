Wildwood hearing on future of Hidden Valley Ski Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _A big crowd is expected Tuesday evening (Jan. 2) in Wildwood at a public hearing over the future of Hidden Valley Ski Resort. A series of warmer than usual winters have hurt business, and the resort proposed a way to utilize its space and make more money.

Tuesday, the Wildwood Planning and Parks Committee is hosting a special hearing on a proposed zip line attraction.

The city and neighbors want to limit zip line operations from April to October and from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. According to Hidden Valley leadership, it needs to operate the lines year round and during all daylight hours in order to stay in business beyond this ski season.

Owners of the resort have similar zip lines operations at their other properties across the country. They said it is a safe, environmentally friendly way to build onto their current business.

Neighbors are concerned about noise the year round operation will bring, among other things.

The committee will make recommendations to the Wildwood City Council, which could take a final vote at its next meeting January 22.

Tuesday night's meeting is at 6 p.m. at Wildwood City Hall (16860 Main Street, 63040).​