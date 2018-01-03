15 respond to call for kidney donation after FOX 2 bumper sticker story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 reported Monday that a Webster Groves woman had a novel approach in her search for a new kidney. She has driven around for seven months with a sticker on her car that says, "share your spare" and includes her phone number. After our story aired, Maria Boyle says 15 people reached out to her. She has been on the donor waiting list for two years.

Boyle says that one man was so excited that he didn't want to wait for the application paperwork in the mail, so he drove to Barnes Jewish Hospital to see if he was a match.

Boyle was born with a genetic condition called alport syndrome, it leads to loss of kidney function. She said she had a successful kidney transplant for 12 years, but now she's found herself back on the waiting list for a new one.

Boyle's family created a Facebook page called Maria's Kidney, where people who are interested in donating or learning more about the process can reach out.

​Anybody interested in learning more can the transplant coordinate at Barnes Jewish at 314-362-5365.