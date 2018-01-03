Amber alert cancelled for missing 5-month-old baby

UPDATE: 5-month-old Carol Day has been found safe, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

GREENE COUNTY, MO – An Amber alert has been issued for a 5-month-old Carol Day was taken from Rogersville, Misouri Wednesday evening. She has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 35 pounds.

She was last seen wearing pink and cream sleeper, with the word “Lovable” over a onesie that says, “Grandpa’s The Best”, covered in a Frozen themed blanket.

Police say the infant was in a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate of DC43G out of the Springfield/Green County, MO area.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040.

*BREAKING* An Amber alert has been issued for a 5-month old baby who was inside a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala when it was stolen out of the Springfield/Green County area. Vehicle has Missouri plate DC43G. Contact @GreeneCountySO, @SGFPolice or @MSHPTrooperD w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/JkD1rQ8fcO — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) January 4, 2018