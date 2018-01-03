× Another arrest in Chicago police Facebook sting operation

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police say they’ve made another arrest in an investigation in which officers infiltrated an invitation-only Facebook group to buy guns and drugs.

Police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Sergio Barrera of Chicago was booked into jail on more than three dozen felony counts that include charges of gunrunning and delivering a controlled substance. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Barrera is the latest of some 50 people to be arrested after officers purchased 18 guns and $46,000 worth of drugs from the group. .

When police announced the arrests last month, they were critical of Facebook for what they said was a lack of cooperation with investigators. Facebook says it is investigating the matter and police say Facebook will meet with officers to discuss problems detectives encountered.