Cahokia urging customers to conserve water

CAHOKIA, Il. _Water company repair crews have faced huge challenges this week, with more than 200 water main breaks in the St. Louis metro area. As a result, the Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District is urging customers to conserve water.

Commonfields of Cahokia provides water service to customers in Cahokia, Centreville and parts of East St. Louis.