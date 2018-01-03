Dave Murray’s weather disco…THURSDAY…January 4, 2018

The latest Arctic cold front doing its thing on our temperatures once again…bitter cold on this Thursday…15 for the high today after a bitter cold start…More big cold for Friday…thinking we will see a few snow flurries Friday morning…still cold into Saturday….chapped lips, cracked fingers and skin…This is a run of very dangerous cold and intense wind chills…extra care for people and pets! Sunday still looks like an interesting weather day…high temperatures will be warmer…42 degrees with moisture coming at us from the southwest…thats something different…but don’t lose sight that the ground is very cold…so moisture…when it starts Sunday morning will bring sleet and freezing rain…thats a concern…then going to a cold rain…maybe ending at wet snow late Sunday night/early Monday morning…then back to more cold getting into next week… the storm of the day(Thursday) will be along the east coast…wild stuff..a blizzard for the northeast especially New England