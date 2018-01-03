Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru

Posted 9:45 pm, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 09:44PM, January 3, 2018

(180102) -- PASAMAYO (PERU), Jan. 2, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Rescue personnel work at the site of a bus accident in Pasamayo, north of Lima, capital of Peru, on Jan. 2, 2018. At least 25 people were killed near Peru's capital on Tuesday when their bus plummeted 400 meters off a highway and into a gorge, the Highway Police (POLCAR) said. (Xinhua/ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui) (Newscom TagID: xnaphotos827330.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]

LIMA, Peru (AP) _ The death toll in a catastrophic bus crash in Peru has risen to 51, making it one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the nation’s history.

Peru’s Health Ministry announced Wednesday that all the bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the bus that plunged over a cliff onto a rocky beach.

The bus ran off a narrow stretch of highway known as the “Devil’s Curve” after colliding with a tractor-trailer Tuesday about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Lima.

Six survivors were taken to hospitals.

The crash’s death toll now equals that of a 2013 accident which had been the deadliest in recent Peruvian history. In the 2013 crash 51 Quechua Indians were killed when the bus they were traveling ran off a cliff.