Edwardsville Girls Basketball Off to Perfect Start

The Edwardsville High School girls basketball team was one point from perfection and a state championship last year. This season the lady Tigers are off to a perfect 14-0 start. Among those 14 wins was a Christmas tournament victory over Missouri state champion Incarnate Word. Led by seniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger, the Tigers look to return to the state title game again this season. They play 13-1 O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference showdown coming up on Friday, January 5th.