Illini Comeback Falls Short at Minnesota

The Illini found themselves down 19 points in the first half and nearly overcame that deficit before losing 77-67 at Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Golden Gophers built an early lead at 25-6. Illinois closed the lead to 13 at halftime on Edwardsville native Mark Smith’s basket to end the first half at 39-26 in favor of Minnesota. When Leron Black hit a three pointer with 3:54 to go, the deficit was just five at 65-60. Minnesota then shut down Illinois, outscoring them 12-7 the rest of the game. The loss drops the Fighting Illini record to 10-6 and 0-3 in Big Ten Conference play.