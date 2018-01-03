× Illinois American Water issues boil order to Metro East

METRO EAST_Illinois American Water has issued a boil order to customers in the Metro East. Due to the impact of frigid temperatures, it is necessary for customers to boil water for drinking and cooking. Customers are also required to conserve water use.

In addition, Illinois American Water’s water quality team will be switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia.

According to the senior manager of field operations and production, Karen Cooper, “the continuous cold weather has caused an increase in water main breaks and resulted in a loss of pressure across Illinois American Water’s distribution system, resulting in necessary changes to water service.”

The affected area for Illinois American Water customers can be view on this map link: http://arcg.is/yfX8y.

Boil Water Order

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. The boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Water Conservation

Customers in the Metro East service area are also required to conserve water and to restrict all non-essential water use until further notice. Customers should refrain from non-critical uses like running dishwashers and washing machines at this time.