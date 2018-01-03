× Labor, lawsuits on GOP agenda for 2018 Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol for the start of the 2018 legislative session Wednesday.

The Republican-led Legislature was able to pass some long-sought priorities last year with the help of new GOP Gov. Eric Greitens. This year, Republicans appear set to make deeper cuts on similar issues.

Legislative leaders say they want to enact more limits on liability lawsuits and more laws on unions. Both the top Republican senator and the GOP House majority leader say goals include ending a law that requires minimum local wages for public construction projects.

Proposed changes to the state’s tax laws also will come up. Greitens has said he wants a tax overhaul this session, but he has not given any details.