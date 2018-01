Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Know before you go. MoDOT once again postponed lane closures on the Poplar Street Bridge due to cold weather. They now plan to begin the work on Monday, January 8, weather permitting.

Eventually, eastbound traffic will be down to one lane, as workers shift traffic to the two middle lanes.

MoDOT is preparing for a year-long construction project.