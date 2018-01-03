× Man sentenced for Des Moines parking lot slaying

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ A man convicted of killing another man during a parking lot drug deal in Des Moines has been sentenced to life in prison.

The sentenced was handed down Tuesday to 27-year-old Larry Ratliff Jr. Prosecutors say Ratliff shot to death 36-year-old Antonio Quinn. Ratliff also was convicted of attempting to commit murder in the shooting of Quinn’s cousin, Michael James Jr., who suffered an arm wound.

Authorities have accused 19-year-old Molly Peter of driving Ratliff to a parking lot where the shooting occurred. She’s pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, robbery and attempted murder. Her trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 22.