Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. _Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City today for the start of the 2018 General Assembly. The second regular session of the 99th General Assembly begins at noon.

The republican- controlled legislature may consider bills to cut income taxes, and expand access to charter schools. They may also try again to ban gifts from lobbyists.

Lawmakers will try to tackle the opioid epidemic, including one bill to establish a needle exchange program.