Mizzou Wins First Conference Road Game Since 2014

For the first time since January of 2014, the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team has won an SEC road game. The Tigers cruised past South Carolina 79-68 on Wednesday night in Columbia, South Carolina. It was the first SEC game for Mizzou this season and raised their season record to 11-3. The Tigers were lights out from beyond the arc, hitting 14 of 24 three point shots in the game. Kassius Robertson led Mizzou in scoring with 23 points. CBC alum Jordan Barnett added 19 points along with 19 from freshman Jontay Porter. Missouri opens their home schedule in the SEC this coming Saturday, January 6th when they host Florida at 12:00 PM in Columbia at Mizzou Arena.