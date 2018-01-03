Police hope reward will bring in tips for unsolved death of North County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in that death of Aaron Simpson.

On December 20th at around 8 p.m. officers got a call for shots fired on the 1100 block of Reale Avenue. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire said when officers got there they found 25-year-old Aaron Simpson suffering from what they thought were gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

McGuire said officers and doctors thought gunshot wounds were the cause of death, but when an autopsy was completed there were no gunshot wounds but other types of injuries.

McGuire said after further investigation they think the Simpson may have been hit by a car. Police are looking for a 2011 white Nissan Altima with front end damage and Missouri license plate HH2-Z1T

Police are asking for the publics’ help identifying this car and filling in the missing pieces of this case.

All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, they do not have caller ID or way to track an IP address. You can call or email CrimeStoppers, that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.