ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting in north city Wednesday.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wall Street.

Police said an 18-year-old African-American man was shot in the back and in the arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other information was provided.