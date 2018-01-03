× Police investigate deadly shooting outside Independence mall

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City shopping mall.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night outside of the Independence Center. Officer John Syme says arriving officers found the victim sprawled on the pavement just outside the shopping center.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name or what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was available.

Information from: The Kansas City Star