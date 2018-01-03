Reeds Spring man gets life sentence for child sex crimes

GALENA, Mo. (AP) _ A Reeds Springs man who prosecutors say had sexual contact with at least eight young children during more than 20 years was sentenced to life in prison.

Ozarks First reports 74-year-old Gary Pickron was sentenced Wednesday for statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct with a child.

Pickron was charged in 2015 after two girls, ages 4 and 5, told a relative he had sexually abused them for several weeks.

Prosecutor Matt Selby says after those charges were filed, more victims came forward. Selby says some of the crimes dated back to 1995.

Pickron has consistently denied that he committed any crimes.