Rockwood School District heating bus engines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWOOD, Mo. _Many area schools reopen today after the holiday break. They're taking extra precautions in the frigid weather.

The Rockwood School District is one of many districts making sure its buses are ready to roll this morning. The district has warmers plugged into the engine blocks of their 192 school buses.

It has been warming buses everyday for about the past 30 days. Every bus in the fleet started, when tested on Tuesday.

Rockwood doesn't expect any delays on the routes because of the cold but reminds students to wear layers.