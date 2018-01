Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Ks. _Former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is among the three finalists to become chief in Topeka, Kansas. They'll appear at a public meeting Thursday night.

Topeka's city manager will name the new chief next week.

Dotson led the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for more than four years. He retired on the day Mayor Lyda Krewson took office last April.

Dotson was also a finalist for police chief in Midland, Texas but did not get the job.