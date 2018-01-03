× Senators clash with Missouri governor on education board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Some Missouri senators are already clashing with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens just minutes into the start of the 2018 legislative session.

The fight is over his appointments to the State Board of Education and work to replace the state’s top education official.

Greitens shortly before the Wednesday start of session withdrew his appointees, then reappointed them in a technical move that will give senators more time to consider their confirmation.

They face a tough road to confirmation after voting this year to fire former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, who had support among educators and some lawmakers. Greitens pushed for months for Vandeven’s ouster.

Fellow Republican Sens. Rob Schaaf and Gary Romine say they’ll block Greitens’ school board appointees.