Sessions names interim US attorney for western Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed an interim U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Sessions announced Timothy Garrison’s appointment in a news release Wednesday. His appointment is effective Friday.

Garrison has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the district’s Springfield office since 2007.

Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Garrison was a prosecutor in the Marine Corps. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve and has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.