× Song of the Day – Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy and Tony Award winning, Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is a show you won’t want to miss!

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), KINKY BOOTS is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, January 3rd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.