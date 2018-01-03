× Work to pick new Missouri education leader stalls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Efforts to pick Missouri’s next top education official after a controversial toss-up in leadership have ground to a halt.

A technical move by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday means there’s no longer enough voting members on the State Board of Education to pick a new commissioner.

That’s because Greitens repealed and resubmitted his board appointees after the start of the 2018 legislative session Wednesday. Appointees named during session cannot serve until they’re confirmed by the Senate.

Greitens has worked for months to appoint members to the board and get former Commissioner Margie Vandeven fired. Greitens’ appointees succeeded in ousting her last year.

Two Republican senators now say they’ll block the appointees’ confirmations, and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard indicated he’s unsure if he’ll even give them a hearing.