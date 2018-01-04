× 2 men suspected of breaking into video gaming terminals

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials are looking for information about two men they say have been breaking into video gaming terminals in central Illinois and stealing cash.

The Illinois Gaming Board says the men have carried out several burglaries at video gaming establishments in recent months. The incidents have occurred at truck stops located just off Illinois interstates, including those in Pocahontas, Monee, Downs and Marion.

The gaming board says one man acts as a look-out while the other breaks into the terminals or redemption devices.

Surveillance photos show both men are white and are driving what appears to be a silver Pontiac Grand Prix made between 2004 and 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Illinois Gaming Board Video Gaming Hotline at 855-494-0237. Callers may remain anonymous.