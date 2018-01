× 87 die from drug abuse in Madison County during 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO — The drug epidemic continues to take lives in the metro east. The Madison County Coroner’s Office says that 87 people died from drug abuse in 2017.

For the first time, fentanyl passed heroin as the leading cause of those drug deaths. Prescription drug usage came in third.

The coroner’s office says they’ve already had two suspected drug overdose deaths reported in 2018.