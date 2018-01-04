Company wants St. Louis to help connect lost album with family

ST. LOUIS, MO — A company that finds, researches and returns lost family heirlooms is looking for some help. They have a photo album that was purchased in Massachusetts that appears to be from St. Louis. Heirloom Archaeology posted pics from the album to their Facebook page but hasn’t had much luck finding any connections. They are asking people in St. Louis for some help.

Heirloom Archaeology says that there are 38 images in the Holmes and Reilley family album. They believe the Holmes originated in St. Louis and married into the Reilley family, originally from North Carolina.

Call (615) 680-9872 if you have any information about this photo album. You can visit their website here: http://www.heirloomarchaeology.com/

UPDATED: (List of names below): Thankful today that we have a chance to return this amazing lost family heirloom! Do you know of any Holmes in St. Louis and Reilley families in Charlotte? Help us locate living heir by sharing!

1. Elder William Brewster – signer of the Mayflower Compact and our ancestor through whom we joined the Mayflower Society

2. Susan Frances Cutter Wyman and her husband

3. Col. Nehemiah Wyman, III

4. Rebecca Briggs Holmes, whose father, the Rev. Ephraim Briggs was a Patriot and our Revolutionary ancestor, and her husband.

5. Col. Charles Holmes

6. Susan Stearns Wyman Holmes (Grandma Holmes) & husband

7. Charles Holmes, Junior

8. Charles Frances Holmes

9. Mary Linn Parry Holmes, parents of Laura Holmes Reilley

10. Homestead of Col. Charles Holmes, Silver Lake, Kingston, MA. Built by his father, Jonathan Holmes, about 1752

11. Holmes Family home of Vander Ventor Avenue, St. Louis, MO, where Susan, Wallace, Howard were born. Charles Edwin and Laura were born elsewhere.

12. Laura Holmes Reilley and her husband

13. James Eugene Reilley

14. Mary Linn Parry (mother of Laura and later Mrs. Robert Contant).

15. Laura Reilley with (upper left-Lucille, right-Eugene, lower left-Ruth and Laura).

16. Four generations: Charles MacDonald, Lucille Reilley MacDonald, Josephine Beakey Reilley, James Eugene Reilley.

17. Four generations: Mary Linn Parry Holmes Contant, Laura Holmes Reilley, Ruth Willey Wiles, Laura Holes Wiles (Rachal).

18. Susan Stearns Wyman Holmes (Mrs. Charles Holmes). Grandma Holmes lived to be 91.

19. Reilley Home of Park Avenue, Dilworth, Charlotte, NC.

20. Reilley Home of Park Avenue, Dilworth, Charlotte, NC.

21. Ruth as a young girl on Park Avenue

22. Reilley Home of Park Avenue, Dilworth, Charlotte, NC.

23. Reilley Home of Park Avenue, Dilworth, Charlotte, NC.

24. Ruth’s brothers: Eugene Holmes and her “baby brother” Maurice

25. William Lawrence Brown with Laura Reilley and her sister, Susan, (Mrs. Brown).

26. The Browns children: Clifford, Helen, Wallace and Edna, later wife of Lex Bouton

27. The Browns: Edna, Clifford, Helen, Wallace & Helen with Reilley’s: Aldred, Maurice and Laura

28. Ruth and her friend Willie Young

29. Ruth as a lovely young lady

30. Reilley Wilkes home, 2010 Roswell Avenue, Charlotte

31. Anne Wilkes (Hoxie) at 2010 with her dolls

32. Laura Holes Reilley II (Toodie) as a young lady

33. Laura Holes Reilley II (Toodie) as a young lady

34. Family Group: Ruth and Laura with Anne in middle, friend-Harvey White, Eugene Reilley, Laura Reilley and Preston Wiles

35. Wilkes Family: Ruth, Preston and Anne

36. Precious Toodie

37. “The Girls” – college friends who came to visit Nana when Anne was a child

38. Laura Holmes Reilley at about age 3 years.