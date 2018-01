× Crash snaps utility pole in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A driver hit a utility pole at the intersection of Osceola and Broadway. The impact from the crash was enough to snap it in half.

The wooden pole is currently dangling over the street. It is being held up by electrical wires. An Ameren Electric worker is at the scene.

It is not clear how long it will take to repair the pole.

A caller tells police that the driver left the scene.