Dave Murray’s weather disco…FRIDAY…January 5, 2018

More big cold for today, tonight and Saturday…bitter cold overnight tonight into Saturday morning. Some light snow and flurries early morning on Friday…maybe a dusting in spots…then a mix of clouds and sun and still plenty cold…quiet and cold Friday night and Saturday..then things still look interesting for Sunday…high temperatures will be warmer…38 degrees with moisture coming at us from the southwest…thats something different…but don’t lose sight that the ground is very cold…so moisture…will struggle to kick to all rain…thinking a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow developing on Sunday morning…very slow to kick to rain but should take place mid afternoon into the night…maybe ending as some wet snow late Sunday night…this will produce an extended periods of icy conditions for roads, parking lots and driveways on Sunday…lets stay up to date