ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Before you make a salad, check the lettuce. It could be hazardous to your health.

An outbreak of E. coli infections may be tied to a bad batch of romaine lettuce. Nearly 58 people in 13 states, including Illinois, have become ill.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, five people landed in the hospital. One person died in the U.S. and another in Canada.

Consumer Reports advises to avoid romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak can be identified.