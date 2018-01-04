How the cold impacts your bones and joints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Do these bitter cold temperatures make you sore and achy? Do you feel it in your bones, literally? There's a reason for that and a solution. Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic is here to explain.

Vidan says that researchers found that the men who worked in low temperatures reported higher incidences of neck and low back pain compared with those working in higher temperatures. Discomfort may increase because your muscles stiffen up in the cold.

Many people say that their pain increases with the cold, wind, rain, or snow, research suggests that it's the low barometric pressure that causes the pain. Barometric pressure is the weight of the atmosphere that surrounds us.

If you imagine the tissues surrounding the joints to be like a balloon, high barometric pressure that pushes against the body from the outside will keep tissues from expanding.

