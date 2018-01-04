Keto Reset Diet creator discusses obesity in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Things like fast food and sugary soda are blamed for making Americans fat. But we all know there is a problem with obesity in America.

Whether you need to lose 10 pounds 50 or 100, the struggle to get rid of excess pounds and inches is real.

Doctors, dieticians and experts of all kinds have different theories about how to "gain" success.

The Keto Reset Diet creator, Mark Sisson, shares how he paved the way for Primal enthusiasts to challenge conventional wisdom`s diet and exercise principles and take personal responsibility for their health and well-being.