Man found dead inside truck in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Officials say a person of interest in a Kansas killing was taken into custody after a wild police chase along an interstate in northern Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said in a news release the victim was found shot inside a truck early Thursday. He died later at a hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Later Thursday, officers from several law enforcement agencies chased a van that exceeded 100 mph and weaved through oncoming traffic several times on U.S. 169 and Interstate 435.

Authorities say police eventually shot at and hit the suspect, and the van spun to a stop. A woman in the van quickly surrendered. Officers arrested the man inside the van.

No further details were immediately available.