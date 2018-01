× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 70% off Under Armour, Reebok and more at 6pm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ If your New Year’s Resolution is to get in shape, we can help you do it in style and save. Right now at 6pm.com, get up to 70 percent off on Under Armour, Reebok and more! From tights, to tees to tennis shoes, it’s all marked down.

They have styles for men and women.

Get free shipping on any two items or when you spend $50.

To shop visit: 6pm.com