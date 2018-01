Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Some school districts have decided to hold classes today, despite the bitter cold. The Parkway School District is reminding parents to make sure students dress warmly.

The district has been working all week to make sure students have a safe return to classed today. The buses have been connected to heaters to make sure they run this morning.

The district does not want kids standing out in the cold for long periods of time.