× Radio spots marking Illinois bicentennial to be rolled out

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois residents will soon be hearing daily on the radio a brief history lesson as part of a yearlong celebration of the state’s 200th birthday.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield says in a news release it’s teaming up with Mid-West Family Broadcasting and the Illinois State Museum to present “bicentennial minutes” throughout this year.

The daily radio spots will mark key events in Illinois history, such as Lincoln’s election as president. The spots will also include little known stories about people, including that of a woman who put a national spotlight on lynching and one governor who never set foot in the state Capitol in Springfield.

The spots will be made available to radio stations throughout the state through the Illinois Broadcasters Association.