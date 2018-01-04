Earlier this week, the Wildwood Planning Committee voted to recommend to the city council that a zip line operate all 12 months out of the year. The city council will take their final vote on this January 22.
Skiers, snowboarders at Hidden Valley not phased by brutal cold
-
Popular ski resort gets city’s nod over proposed zip line, awaits final vote
-
Hidden Valley CEO says resort will likely close after being their denied zip line request
-
Hidden Valley says it will most likely close, as zipline request is moved to next meeting
-
Skiers slide down Hidden Valley slopes to celebrate Christmas
-
Wildwood to reconsider Hidden Valley’s zipline request, but resort says it may be too late
-
-
Wildwood City Council thinks compromise on Hidden Valley zip-line a possibility
-
Wildwood seeks compromise on Hidden Valley zip line plan
-
Meeting to discuss the future of the Hidden Valley Ski Resort postponed
-
Hidden Valley Ski Resort faces opposition from neighbors over zip lines
-
Hidden Valley ski resort opens for 2017-2018 season
-
-
Year-round zip line recommended at Hidden Valley Ski Resort
-
Wildwood hearing on future of Hidden Valley Ski Resort
-
Hidden Valley reverses plans for zipline operation