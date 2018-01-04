SSM Health Medical Minute – Making a Commitment to Good Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the new year comes the opportunity to start fresh and make your health and well-being a priority again. All it takes is the right motivation and a carefully thought-out plan. It’s important to set goals that are specific, manageable, realistic and achievable.

This is why SSM Health Medical Group is launching a New Year, New You campaign encouraging you to start 2018 off on the right foot by scheduling a physical with your primary care or family medicine physician. The beginning of the year is the perfect time to schedule your annual physical. Adults are encouraged to receive a physical every year so we can manage your health in a preventative, proactive manner. This allows doctors to review any changes that may have occurred since your last visit and identify which healthy lifestyle choices are right for you. This makes it easier for your doctor to identify risk factors that could lead to future health problems and offer expert advice on how to manage them. If they detect a problem before it gets serious, it could save a lot of money on potential medical bills down the road.

Dr. Jessica Underhill, SSM Health Family Medicine Specialist, says this is the time of the year to review your physical health and your medications.

"Beginning of the year is a great time to sit down with a primary care physician and work through your game plan for the year and work through what potential risk factors you have for certain diseases.”

These visits are also used to review your medications to ensure you're taking the proper approach to treatment. Many choose the new year to begin a new physical fitness regimen, which is a wonderful goal, but it’s also best to check in with your doctor to make sure there are no issues that could conflict with your new diet or exercise routines.

Your physician is a valuable asset in your goal of remaining as healthy as you can be. SSM Health patients may receive a post card in the mail inviting you to schedule a physical. If you bring the mailer in during your visit, you’ll receive a free gift and healthy meal recipes.

To find a primary physician in your area, visit SSMHealth.com.

