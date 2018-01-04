St. Louis police investigate White Castle armed robbery in south city

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a south St. Louis White Castle last month.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred December 22 around 5:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of S. Kingshighway Boulevard.

Woodling said the suspect walked into the White Castle, approached the counter, and began to place an order. The suspect then pulled out a small revolver and jumped the counter. He forced the cashiers to open their registers and he stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a medium complexion, standing 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds, and appearing to be 25 to 35 years of age. He was missing teeth in the top right part of his mouth. The suspect was wearing a grey NorthFace coat with a fur outlined hood, green pants, and dark gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.