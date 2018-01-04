STLMoms: Kids coats and car seats

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Posted 8:44 am, January 4, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _With winter temperatures upon us the instinct for parents is to bundle their children up when they are in the car but doing this could be very dangerous. When a child wears a big, puffy coat it can pose an ejection danger for the child.

Blankets or wearing the winter coat should be an alternative.

Safety Stop expert, Brittany Kaiser, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

Safety Shop is a free educational resources for parents, grandparents on car seat installation, bike helmet fittings and home safety evaluations. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 314-454-KIDS.