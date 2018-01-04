Weekend weather may include snow and ice

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thursday is a very cold day here in St. Louis with temperatures in the teens. These chilly temperatures will be followed up by a quick hitting “Clipper” system that will spread a narrow band of light snow and flurries down the Mississippi River. That may happen late this evening into early Saturday morning.

This band of precipitation will be very narrow. Within the band people will see only a dusting to perhaps 1/2″ of snow, a few may see upwards of 1″.

A weather system of interest continues to be on the horizon for this weekend. I expect precipitation to start as freezing rain and sleet late Saturday night into Sunday morning before gradually changing to rain and then ending as perhaps a quick hit of wet snow Sunday night. Some ice accumulation is possible and this system will need to be monitored.

